Thousands set to flock to Royal Norfolk Show

It’s show time in Norfolk next week as the biggest event on the county calendar goes live on Wednesday and Thursday with two full days of action and entertainment.

Thousands of animals, hundreds of trade stands and spectacular displays are in the mix for this year’s Royal Norfolk Show.

Royal Norfolk Show 2016 - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the RNS 2016.

The headline act will be the big guns of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery giving their only display outside London this year.

They will be in the main arena on both days with six teams of six horses pulling first world war saluting guns at high speed and firing volleys over the showground.

This is the biggest two-day agricultural show in the country and one that showcases the rural way of life and the best of Norfolk.

The finest livestock in the country will be competing for honours in classes for dairy and beef cattle, horses from Shires to Shetlands, pigs, sheep and goats and entries have been received from the country’s top showjumpers.

There will be more than 700 trade stands, garden and food shows with locally grown produce, craft marquees, innovation exhibitions, fashion parades and machinery demonstrations spotlighting farming of the future.

Visitors will be able to see rare breeds, watch the RAF Falcons parachutists drop in, listen to live music and try their hands at rural pursuits in the countryside arena including archery and fly fishing. This corner of the showground will also feature gundog displays, the popular pig racing, the dog and duck herding display, dog agility, flyball and falconry.

There will be a farriery competition and competitions to choose the best dressed guests and headline hats.

The showground opens at 8.30am on both days.