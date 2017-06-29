Threats to kill Muslims admitted at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court

A man from Fakenham has admitted making threats to kill Muslims in the wake of last month’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

John Taylor, 60, of Red Lion Court, pleaded guilty to charges of making threats to kill and sending a communication conveying a threatening message when he appeared in court in Lynn yesterday.

Court papers showed he had made a threat during a telephone call to police on May 22 this year.

Then, the following day, he threatened to kill Muslim people after the atrocity on the Manchester Arena in which 22 people were killed.

Magistrates gave Taylor he was given a three year conditional discharge and fined £300, which was increased because of the racially aggravated nature of the case.

He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.