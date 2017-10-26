Three arrested following drugs raid at King’s Lynn pub

Three people have been arrested following a drugs raid at a Lynn pub.

Police say they carried out a search warrant at the Crossways Inn at the Friars on Friday and found a “significant quantity” of what is believed to be cocaine.

The arrested people were detained on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The owners of the pub, Hawthorn Leisure, have been asked to comment.