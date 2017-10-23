Three arrested over hare coursing report near Downham Market

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged hare coursing incident in the Downham area.

Police chiefs have urged residents and landowners to work with them to help clamp down on the illegal practice, following the latest incident.

Officers were called to Sedge Fen Road, Southery yesterday after reports that dogs had been seen chasing hares on land in the area.

Three men, who are said to be from Buckinghamshire, Essex and Kent respectively, were detained. A dog was also seized.

Chief Inspector Terry Lordan, of Lynn police, said: “We take reports of hare coursing extremely seriously.

“It causes distress, alarm and inconvenience to our rural communities and we are committed to working with the public, and landowners in particular, to stop those responsible.

“It is extremely important that we work together to tackle this area of crime and I would ask that anyone who sees hare coursing being carried out to report it to police immediately.”

He added: “We want these people to know that these offences will not be tolerated.

“We will use our full powers to bring those responsible to justice and will seize any vehicles and dogs involved.”