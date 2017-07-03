Three arrests after pigs die in Northwold fire

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a shelter containing pigs was set alight in Northwold.
Several piglets and a sow died following the incident at an address off Brandon Road on June 24.
Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and subsequently bailed until July 22 pending further enquiries.
It is understood there have been a number of similar incidents elsewhere in the county.
