Three bailed in King’s Lynn park attack probe

Two men and a youth have been arrested and bailed in connection with an alleged assault in a Lynn park during the early hours of yesterday.

Police say two men in their 20s were injured in an incident in the Walks at around 12.45am on Sunday.

One suffered a broken jaw and the other sustained a cut lip.

The pair were among a group of four men who were walking through the park when they were approached by another group.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, and a 17-year-old youth were arrested and later released on bail until November 17.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number.