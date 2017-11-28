Three cats die in Grimston blaze

Three cats have died and a woman has been taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Grimston.

Firefighters were called to the property on Church Close at about 8.50pm yesterday (Monday, November 27).

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started in the kitchen.

She said: “The fire seriously damaged the kitchen and the smoke damaged the rest of the property.

“The occupier had extinguished most of the fire by the time we arrived.”

Fire officers cleared smoke from the property, she added.

A spokeswoman for the Ambulance Service said a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was assessed at the scene and taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.