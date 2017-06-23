Three hurt as ambulance overturns following collision on A47 near Swaffham

Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision on the A47 near Swaffham earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to the collision, which is understood to have involved an ambulance and a motorcycle, on the A47 between Narborough and Swaffham just before 7.25am today.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said three people had been assessed on site for injuries and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a routine check-up.

The ambulance, which ended up on its side in a grass verge, was on route to a chest pain related call. However, another emergency vehicle was sent out in its place to attend the call on news of the accident.

The road is now re-opened.