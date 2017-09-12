Three injured and two arrested in North Lynn disturbance

Three people have been injured, and two people arrested, in connection with a disturbance in North Lynn this afternoon.

Police were called to Seabank Way at around 1.50pm today, following reports of what was described as a “serious assault.”

One person is understood to have been stabbed and two others have been hurt. A man and a woman have been arrested.

Police say they believe all the parties involved are known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The area is currently sealed off and detectives are at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing at least a dozen police cars and a helicopter in the area.