Three men arrested during human trafficking raid in Swaffham

Three men have been arrested following a human trafficking raid in Swaffham today.

Police say the arrests were made during an operation at a business premises in Station Street this morning, following a tip-off suggesting workers there may be being exploited.

Six workers were taken to a reception centre and are being supported by officers and other agencies following the operation.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the arrested men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, are currently being held at Lynn’s police investigation centre, where they will be questioned on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

The operation was supported by several organisations, including the National Crime Agency, HM Revenue and Customs, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Health and Safety Executive, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, the Salvation Army and the Red Cross as well as Norfolk County Council and Breckland District Council.