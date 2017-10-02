Three men arrested over Barton Bendish ‘rave’

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating an unlicensed music event at Barton Bendish.

Police were called to Beachamwell Road at around 8am on Sunday following reports of suspicious activity.

At its height, more than 100 people are thought to have been attending the event, with around 50 vehicles on site.

Police spent most of the day clearing the area.

Two men in their 20s from the Yarmouth area and a man in his late teens from Larling, near Snetterton, remain in custody in Lynn.