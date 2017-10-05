Three men released under investigation in Barton Bendish ‘rave’ probe

Three men who were arrested in connection with a suspected illegal rave in a West Norfolk village at the weekend have been released from custody.

Police were called to a site in Beachamwell Road, Barton Bendish on Sunday morning, where the event was discovered, following reports of suspicious activity in the area.

More than 100 people are thought to have attended the event, while around 50 vehicles are thought to have been on site at the height of the event. Officers spent much of the day clearing the site.

Two men in their 20s from the Yarmouth area and a man in his late teens from Larling, near Snetterton, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the event.

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed yesterday that they had been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information about the rave is asked to contact police on 101.