Thunder storms on the way for East Anglia

Though we are sweltering today, we may need our wellies tomorrow.

The Met Office this morning issued a warning for a band of heavy, thundery showers moving across East Anglia tomorrow morning.

The Met Office weather warning for June 22

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning, valid from 6am to 1pm, says: “A band of heavy, thundery showers is expected to move from west to east on Thursday morning.

“Some places will miss these, but where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.”

The storms are expected to clear East Anglia by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s.

For the latest warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

You can check flood warnings at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

Traffic impacts can be checked at www.trafficengland.com