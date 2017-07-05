Thunder storms to sweep across East Anglia tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a warning of thunder storms bringing localised heavy rain across East Anglia tomorrow, brought on by hot weather today.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning covers a period from 6am Thursday to 2am on Friday and the Met office warns that where the storms strike you could see 25-30mm fall in an hour, with longer lasting storms bringing as much as 80mm in three hours, which is about 1.5 times the monthly average.

The warning says: “While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”

However, it will be sunny between the storms and temperatures tomorrow are still expected to match today’s high of 24C, with Friday being slightly warmer.

