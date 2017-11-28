Tiger design earns Josh first prize in Mini competition

Howard Junior pupil Josh Barnes beat off hundreds of other youngsters to design a livery for the latest Mini.

The competition run by King’s Lynn-based Listers Mini dealership saw Josh’s tiger design has transferred onto the car, which will be used as a demonstrator and static exhibit at future events.

Pictured front right is winning Howard Junior student Joshua Barnes with his winning mini design.

Also pictured, from left, are Mike Jones, of Listers King’s Lynn, with Howard Junior headteacher Greg Hill, class teacher Georgie Peats and other pupils from the school.

