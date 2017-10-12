Tilney All Saints project to honour war dead a century on

Village historians and local school children have joined forces for a new project to commemorate the men of their community who fell in the First World War.

The project between the Tilney All Saints History Group and the village’s primary school will culminate with an exhibition and memorial service next spring.

Tilnet All Saints History Group open day

And organisers have appealed for anyone who can help with the work to get in touch.

History group secretary June Mitchell said: “We would welcome any stories, memorabilia or photos about the First World War and Tilney All Saints, so that they may be recorded and remembered for the future.”

The project, which was launched at the history group’s autumn event at the village hall on Saturday, aims to tell the stories of the 13 men from the village who were killed in the conflict, as well as what life was like for those left behind at home.

Pupils from the school, which had a separate launch event last Friday, displayed their initial work at the event, with three youngsters also addressing visitors on what they had found out so far and what they hope to achieve during the rest of the project.

A two-day exhibition of the research findings is scheduled to take place in the parish church in late March, with a memorial service taking place there on April 19.

Meanwhile, the History Group is also seeking expressions of interest in a project that could see a village version of the medieval Domesday Book produced in 2020.

Visitors were invited to mark their homes on maps of roads in the village to indicate if they are interested in taking part in the initiative, which is being led by the group’s chairman, Tricia McCarron.

Anyone who can help with the First World War project can contact the school by emailing office@tilneyallsaints.norfolk.sch.uk or phoning 01553 828209.

Alternatively, email june.history@btinternet.com or phone 01553 827216.