Tilney All Saints school pupils step back to Victorian times

Pupils at the Tilney All Saints Primary School are pictured above as they stepped back into Victorian times during a visit to the Great Cressingham Victorian School House.

Donning some of the clothing of the age, they learned the three Rs in the Victorian way, using ink pens and blotting paper.

They also found out about the British Empire and played some of the games of the period.

Class teacher Jennifer Lancaster said: “The children learnt so much about how their Victorian ancestors may have experienced school life.”