Tilney All Saints village hall set for major revamp thanks to grant

A village hall in West Norfolk is set for a major revamp this year, which will include significant improvements to its disabled facilities.

Thanks to a £44,000 grant from funding body WREN, residents of Tilney All Saints will see big changes to their village hall.

This fund will be used to modernise amenities throughout the hall to create a “welcoming and inviting” centre for the local community, with the new facilities set to be ready for use by the end of April.

Robert Sloan, chairman of Tilney All Saints Village Hall, said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Tilney All Saints.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our village hall’s transformation over the coming months.”

The improvements will include updating the windows, installing an air source system, and updating the lighting to eco-friendly LED panel lighting.

The toilets will also be revamped and now include a disabled toilet, and new equipment storage cupboards, laminate floor, upgraded doors and a disabled access ramp to the main entrance will be installed too.

WREN is a not-for-profit business which awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Ben Walker, WREN’s grant manager for Norfolk, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Tilney All Saints Village Hall refurbishment project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people within the village and further afield.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this project having a positive impact very soon.”

The hall currently provides a space for leisure and recreational activities, as well as meetings in the village.

It also offers a facility for wedding receptions, birthday and anniversary parties and electoral voting to be held there, as well as clubs and meetings, and can be hired out hourly.

The Village Hall Committee also hosts tea parties and fayres as fundraising events throughout the year, with the profits being used for the upkeep of the hall.