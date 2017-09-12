Tilney All Saints Village hall set to open at the end of month

Tilney All Saints Village Hall committee is set to celebrate the official opening of the newly-modernised hall after months of refurbishment.

The hall will be officially opened on Saturday, September 30, at a launch party presided over by councillor Sheila Young, a staunch supporter of the Hall, in Church Road,

The £44,000 grant awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, plus a donation from the Parish Lands Charity, as well as monies collected by the dedicated Village Hall Committee through numerous fundraising activities has been used to modernise amenities throughout the hall thus creating a welcoming and inviting centre for the local community.

The committee is absolutely delighted that the Hall is now back to full use again.

The committee said: “This modernised facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider local community.

“We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing the funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

WREN is a not-for- profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Ben Walker, WREN’s grant manager for Norfolk, said: “It’s wonderful to see a project we have funded finally come to fruition and the new look village hall, thanks to the hard work of the committee, is ready to make such a difference to the local and surrounding communities. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The modernisation includes:

- eco-friendly air source heating system to replace outdated and inefficient oil-fired heating

- new ceiling with LED lighting, vinyl flooring and fire-resistant doors

- installation of a disabled toilet together with baby changing facility

- addition of equipment storage cupboards

- painting and decorating throughout

- new upvc windows

- removing and replacing fascias and asbestos guttering/downpipes.

The hall is a non-profit making community facility that provides a venue for leisure and recreational activities, as well as meetings.

It can be hired hourly on a regular basis for clubs, meetings or on an ad hoc basis such as wedding receptions, birthday and anniversary parties and electoral voting.

The Village Hall committee also hosts tea parties and fayres as fundraising events throughout the year with the profits being used for the maintenance and upkeep of the hall.