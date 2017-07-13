Tilney Golden Girls raise money for good causes in West Norfolk

Tilney Golden Girls hosted an afternoon tea party on Saturday and raised over £600 for good causes.

Splitting the money between British Heart Foundation and YoungMinds, the tea party was only one of the Golden Girls’ successful fundraising efforts this year.

Golden Girl, Anne Thompson said: “It went very well. We had around 70 people at the event. Everyone enjoyed it.”

Pictured: Anne Thompson, Maggie Butler, Sandra Simpson, Daphyn Hopkisson, Jayne Saunders, Marion Hodges, Chris Pompret, Chris Johns. MLNF17AF07288