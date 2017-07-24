Tilney pupils but their best foot forward for King’s Lynn hospital

Generous youngsters at a West Norfolk primary school have raised £400 to support cancer patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Tilney St Lawrence Community Primary School council members were inspired to organise a sponsored walk to support the Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre.

School council members Xavier Dennis, Riley Evans, Archie Lensen, Scarlett Lewis-Garnett and Harry Sandle arranged a walk around the school playground and youngsters completed more than 30 laps of the circuit and were encouraged by members of the school council as they went along.

Class teacher Helena Clarke said: “The sponsored walk was all their own idea and we are amazingly proud of them. We have had an incredible response from all the children in school. The school council organised the walk and arranged a staggered start. Every time a child completed a circuit they were given a high five.”

Sister Jayne Miller is pictured above with youngsters from Tilney St Lawerence Community Primary School Council.