Afternoon tea was on the menu in a West Norfolk village’s community hub last Saturday.

The event was organised by members of the Tilney All Saints Village Hall committee, only a few weeks after the newly renovated hall was re-opened following refurubishment work.

Officials say they have received several new inquiries about regular use of the building since the re-opening.