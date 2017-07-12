Time to make do and mend in King’s Lynn shopping precinct

The make do and mend spirit of wartime is set to be invoked at an event in Lynn next weekend.

People are being encouraged to go along to the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct next Saturday, July 22, to upcycle their unwanted clothing.

Visitors can use clothes to create cushion covers, bags and keep sakes without needles and thread during the free drop-in session.

The event, which is on from 10am to 3pm in the unit opposite to Wilko in New Conduit Street, will precede the Forties Lynn day which is scheduled for the Tuesday Market Place on July 23.

It is also the centre’s fourth weekend club event of the year so far and is open to youngsters aged three and over, as long as they are supervised by an adult.

David Blackmore, from the centre, said: “We’ve been delighted with the feedback from the other Saturday clubs and we’re looking forward to putting on another free event that will ensure children have a fun-filled time in the heart of King’s Lynn.

“With it being Forties Lynn the following day, it seemed fitting to host an upcycling event that would have been commonplace for Lynn’s residents during the Second World War as they ‘kept calm and carried on’.”

A number of other free events are also set to take place in the centre during the rest of this year, including their popular Halloween and Christmas grotto attractions.