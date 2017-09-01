Time to take a tour of town’s historic sites

Time to take a tour of King’s Lynn’s historic sites

Some of Lynn’s most historic buildings will be opening their doors to the public on Sunday, September 10, for the annual event.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Michael Wood as knight Sir Thomas Bowler with a kriegs Messer

Attracting thousands of visitors each year, chairwoman of King’s Lynn Civic Society, Alison Gifford, hopes this year’s open day will encourage children to “appreciate the history on their door step”.

She said: “Heritage Open Day invites the public to enjoy and get to know the town, and this year’s event has some wonderful sites opening their doors to the public.

“These include the Hardwick Cemetery, Lath Mansion on Nelson Street and the West Norfolk Islamic Association.”

Visitors can also explore the wine vaults at Bank House, climb the tower and tour the crypt at Clifton House, visit pontoons to see Baden Powell and the King’s Lynn Rowers Club alongside Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, visit the newly restored tower at the Pilot Office on Common Staithe, and see Baroque Dance Unmasked at the Town Hall, among more.

Ms Gifford added: “King’s Lynn has as much history and as many grade one listed buildings as York and Cambridge.

“The open day allows people to look inside buildings which they may walk past every day, but may never have been inside before.”

Heritage Open Day in King’s Lynn is set to run on September 10, from 10am to 4pm. Entry free.

For more information visit www.heritageopendays.org.