Titanic exhibition boosts King’s Lynn museum funds

A host of Titanic memorabilia went on display at Hanse House in Lynn at the weekend to raise funds for the town’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

The exhibition, the items of which are owned by local Jim Taylor, took visitors back to the 1910s thanks to hundreds of objects such as posters, books, mugs, and more.

True’s Yard Museum manager Lindsey Bavin said funds were raised over the weekend thanks to a competition and a donation box.

Mr Taylor and his family have been loyal supporters of True’s Yard for years, she added.

Pictured is trustee Dr Paul Richards with some of the exhibition items.

