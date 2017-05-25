Titchwell Marsh RSPB taster day

As part of National Volunteering Week, the RSPB’s reserve at Titchwell Marsh is inviting people of all ages to take part in a volunteer taster session.

National volunteering week, from Thursday, celebrates the incredible impact volunteers have in the not- for-profit and charitable sectors in the UK. During this week, events are taking place across the country, including taster days and celebrations.

Paul Roney, visitor operations manager for Titchwell Marsh, said “We are heavily dependent on the dedication and enthusiasm of volunteers who support the vital conservation that we do on our reserves.

“Over the past year our volunteers have helped us build viewing platforms, dig ditches and turn wasteland into areas where visitors can view wildlife up close.”

During volunteer week anyone can drop in to meet the team, chat to volunteers and have a go at helping out in the shop, cafe, visitor centre or wildlife garden.

Paul added: “Our volunteers range from 15 to 92 and everybody mucks in together to get the work done.

“We have nurses baking scones, teachers making bug hotels and business men swapping suits for wellington boots and waterproof trousers!”

Essentially, this is a drop in activity but appointments can be made by telephoning Paul on 01485 210779 or emailing him at titchwell@rspb.org.uk.

For the full programme and more information about events and volunteering please go to www.rspb.org.uk/titchwellmarsh.