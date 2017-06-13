Titchwell Tick-list, June 13, 2017

There’s a lot going on this weekend... Father’s Day is on Sunday (don’t panic, there’s still time to buy a card), and for the first time

The Great Get Together will be celebrated in communities up and down the country.

This three-day event marks the one-year anniversary of the death of MP Jo Cox, and celebrates those things Jo valued the most; community spirit, being with family and friends, and spending time in the great outdoors.

More than 100,000 events are expected to be held across the UK as part of The Great Get Together – from street parties, to coffee mornings, to picnics – and organisers are hoping it will be the biggest number of community events since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

We’re joining in the celebrations at RSPB Titchwell Marsh with a picnic-themed weekend, and you’re all invited!

Picnics are a great way to spend time with friends or family, whilst also getting outdoors and enjoying the best (or enduring the worst) nature has to offer.

In Norfolk we are particularly spoiled for choice when it comes to picnic locations – with miles and miles of sandy coastline, and nature reserves right on our doorstep!

Eating al fresco is an easy and fun way to make a connection with nature; you won’t have to sit there long for the wildlife to appearing, and I don’t just mean the wasps...

If you sit in the picnic area at Titchwell Marsh, you’ll notice the blue tits zooming from tree to tree, and the robins, who are so bold that they’ll take food from your hand.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a muntjac deer moving silently through the shade of the surrounding woods.

Spending time in nature is also good for you! In a study conducted by the University of Derby last year, people who interacted with nature for 30 days reported increased feelings of happiness and healthiness, compared to people who did not interact with nature.

In fact there are such clear mental health benefits to spending time in nature that there is a type of therapy called ecotherapy, which works to improve wellbeing and healthy living simply through exposure to nature.

Spending times with loved ones is equally important for wellbeing; according to a massive research review conducted in 2010 by the journal PLoS Medicine, socialising with friends and family may be as good for your long-term health as avoiding cigarettes!

Sadly, a lot of people feel like they just don’t have the time to get outside and enjoy nature, or spend quality time with friends and family.

So let’s stop for a moment this weekend, and make time to enjoy the important things in life.

The Great Get Together runs from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

Join us at RSPB Titchwell Marsh for a weekend of family fun, picnics, and a special Father’s Day adventure trail!

For more information on the Great Get Together, go to www.thegreatgettogether.org

To find out more on events at Titchwell Marsh, go to www.rspb.org/titchwellmarsh, or like our Facebook page (@RSPBNorfolk).