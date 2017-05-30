Titchwell Tick-list, May 30, 2017

I like my job. I do. OK, so working my way through a complex document or reading about new legislation and guidance isn’t the best way to spend a day, but on the whole I don’t suffer from the Monday morning blues or get that TGIF feeling more often than I should.

In part I put this down to my working environment and having an office on a nature reserve is a definite plus. I hear bird song instead of traffic noise, have views of wild landscapes instead of urban skyscrapes and nature’s theatre is a short step away from my computer screen.

I’m one of only a handful of people who are employed on the RSPB reserves in NW Norfolk, the bulk or our ‘work force’ comes in the form of our army of volunteers.

Ranging from 14 to 92, we have an amazing team of people who give up their free time to help out in the shop, café, office or out on the reserves.

Our volunteers make an invaluable contribution to our work helping to stretch scarce resources; collectively they have a breadth of knowledge and experience that is impossible to measure.

It seems that more and more people are stepping away from their usual routine and finding time to volunteer.

Whether it’s for a local school, community group or charity, the benefits of volunteering have been widely recognised.

Many of our volunteers are driven by their passion for wildlife and conservation but a lot of people come here to increase their social life, learn new skills or develop a hobby.

Volunteering is a great way to provide renewed creativity, motivation and experiences that can carry over into the personal and professional life.

Not only is volunteering a fun and easy way to explore interests and passions, doing something meaningful can be a relaxing, energising escape from the day to day routine.

Many of our volunteers find that swapping office walls for open spaces every now and then provides a reprieve from busy, tech driven lives.

Other people just want an excuse to get out of the house and do something completely different to their normal schedule and like me, get to enjoy fabulous views across one of Norfolk’s magical landscapes.

At this time of year, as visitor numbers increase we are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to join our team.

During the period of June 1 to June 7 we’re inviting people to drop into Titchwell Marsh reserve and have an informal chat over a coffee and slice of cake.

There will be a chance to meet some of our volunteers and even have a ‘try drive’ of a volunteering role.

Alternatively, why not ring Paul Roney, Operations Manager on 01485 210779 or email him paul.roney@rspb.org.uk

For more information please check out our website at www.rspb.org.uk/titchwellmarsh