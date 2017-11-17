Today is the day to club together to help Children in Need

From dressing up as Pudsey Bear to hosting a coffee morning, thousands of people in West Norfolk are today teaming up to raise money for Children in Need.

Children in Need, which has raised more than £600 million for disabled children and young people in the UK since 1980, will be aired tonight on BBC One at 7.30pm.

And West Norfolk residents are getting into the spirit of giving by hosting a range of fundraising activities.

Students at Southery Academy, in Downham, are spending the day in fancy dress to raise money for the worthy cause.

And pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham, are supporting Children in Need by switching roles with their teachers for the day. Teachers are dressing up as students and students are dressing up as teachers.

However, it is not just schools getting into the giving spirit, Barclays bank, in Lynn, is hosting a cake sale, raffle and guessing games in order to generate funds for Children in Need.

If you have been hard at work raising money for Children in Need today, get in touch with us and send in your pictures to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk or find us on Facebook at @lynnnews or on Twitter at @TheLynnNews.