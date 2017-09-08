Toddler ran over by ride-on lawn mover

A two-year-old who was run over by a ride-on lawn mower has been reunited with the paramedics from Lynn who saved her foot.

Amelia Duncan, from Wisbech St Mary, was playing in her family’s garden when she ran out in front of a ride-on lawn mower on May 27, suffering a serious injury to her foot.

Her mother, Tracey said: “One minute she was there and the next minute she was under the lawn mower.”

Paramedics Andy Long and Jordan van Noortwijk and University of East Anglia student paramedic Rachel Sheehan were soon called to the scene to assess the seriousness of the injury.

And critical care paramedic Carl Smith, a volunteer from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), met the ambulance on route to treat the toddler, and rush her straight to the major trauma centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Mr Smith said: “Amelia had suffered a limb-threatening injury and her foot needed oxygen and specialist plastic surgery.

“There’s a strong chance she would have lost her foot if we hadn’t taken her straight to Addenbrooke’s.”

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) staff performed seven operations to repair the toddler’s foot.

She was in hospital for nearly four-weeks, but is already back on her feet and walking around just six-weeks after the incident.

The family were reunited with those who worked to save Amelia’s foot on Monday, when parents Tracey and Ben thanked them for all their hard work.

Tracey added: “I feel happier after seeing them all again. If it wasn’t for them we don’t know what might have happened.”

The family are currently organising a ‘Family Fun Day’ on the anniversary of the incident, May 27, 2018, to raise money for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

The event is set to take place at Sprowston Sports and Social Club.