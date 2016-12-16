‘Tommy is my miracle’ says King’s Lynn mum

A Gaywood mother whose teenage son has undergone 27 operations has described her child as a ‘miracle boy’.

Sports-loving Tommy Fysh, 13, has a number of conditions, including epilepsy, cerebal palsy and crohn’s disease.

But despite his poor health, the Springwood High School pupil continues to carry on with every day life.

Tommy’s mum Sarah said: “He is a miracle boy, there’s no other way to describe him.

“He’s had a lifetime of operations and will continue to do so because his conditions have affected all of his internal organs.

“Doctors said that he would never be able to talk or walk but he continues to defy all of the odds.

“He just loves his sport, especially football and basketball.”

Family and friends have been raising money for Tommy, who is due to have a major bowel operation in March, to buy him a new sports wheelchair.

This will allow give the teenager greater independence and allow him to continue his passion of playing sport at school.

Carer Jack Starling and his friends Harvey Maxwell, 12, and Olly Colville, 11, had their heads shaved at the 40th birthday party of Tommy’s mum Sarah at Gaywood Community Centre.

Mr Starling, Tommy’s achievement support officer at Springwood, said: “Tommy absolutely loves his wheelchair basketball.

“There was a tournamanet at the school in April, but he found it really difficult to because his wheelchair was so heavy.

“Having a new one will help him so much with his basketball and also outside of school, where he likes to do stunts.”

Mr Starling added: “I’ve worked with Tommy since March and I’ve never known a child like him. He is always smiling and is the heartbeat of the class.

“He doesn’t let his condition bother him and gives everything, especially when it comes to sport.”

So far, more than £1,400 has been raised towards the total cost of £2,000

Family friend Danny Boore has pledged to meet the remainder of the cost through the Megan’s Wish charity.

It is hoped Tommy will be presented with his sports wheelchair by the middle of January.

Mrs Fysh said: “There’s no way that his dad Andrew and me could afford to buy the wheelchair and Tommy has been overwhelmed by what people are doing for him.

“The support we have received has been amazing. We can’t thank people enough for what they have done.

“Jack asked if I would mind if he did a head shave at my party while Gina (Colville), who did the head shave, helped set up a Just Giving page.

“Even the dinner ladies at Springwood became involved. They were so touched by his story and what an inspiration he is, that they made a 14-inch Santa Claus cake and raffled it off.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gina-colville