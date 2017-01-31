Tony Martin slams police at King’s Lynn forum meeting

Notorious West Norfolk farmer Tony Martin stepped back into the spotlight last night when he criticised police services in the area.

The 72-year-old first hit the headlines in 1999 when he was jailed for life after shooting dead a teenage burglar at his home in Emneth Hungate.

He was subsequently released when his murder conviction was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Speaking at a police public forum meeting in Lynn, Mr Martin claimed six officers had been deployed to stop him on suspicion of drink-driving 18 months ago.

He questioned why such a response was deemed necessary when police resources were being “cut to the bone.”

Chief constable Simon Bailey declined to discuss the specific case, but said a routine traffic stop would only be dealt with by two officers.

Mr Martin also spoke in support of concerns raised by community leaders from Upwell about a recent increase in burglaries in that area.

He said: “A farm I own gets raided once a week. I have given up reporting things to the police. I gave up a long time ago.”

But West Norfolk police commander, Supt Dennis Lacey, said regular patrols were carried out around the A1101 and A1122, which are known getaway routes for burglars operating in the area.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green also urged the public to keep reporting incidents as they happen, saying he would “never” give up trying.