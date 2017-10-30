Tools stolen in Brancaster Staithe burglary

A Stihl chainsaw, a hedge trimmer and two lawn mowers are among a number of tools which have been stolen from an address in Brancaster Staithe.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary which happened at an address on Orchard Close between 12pm on Monday, October 16 and 8.15am on Tuesday, October 17 where a shipping container was broken into.

A red Honda generator and a wheel barrow were also taken.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area during the times stated.

Witnesses should contact PC Glen Barnes at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.