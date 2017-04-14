Top boyband Busted coming to play at King’s Lynn

Top boyband Busted, one of the biggest homegrown pop acts of the 21st century, are heading to Norfolk to headline this year’s Festival Too.

Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne will take to the stage at Tuesday Market Place, on Saturday, July 15, to bring the curtain down on the final night.

Alan Taylor, chair of Festival Too, said “We are so pleased to have booked Busted to finish the free programme of events for this year, they will be great live and will be playing their classic hits and some newer material.

“The band’s energy should really get the Festival Too crowd dancing and singing and we are really looking forward to having them onstage.”

Busted, who are famed for hits including Air Hostess, What I Go to School For, and Year 3000, returned to the spotlight in 2016 following an 11-year break.

The group’s best-known album was A Present For Everyone, containing classics such as Crashed the Wedding, Who’s David and Thunderbirds/3AM.

After their success in the early 2000s, the band went their separate ways in 2005.

Simpson worked with his other band, Fightstar, before going on to record as a solo artist while Willis became a respected TV personality and musical theatre actor.

He and Bourne tried unsuccessfully to get Simpson back on board for a reunion, and in 2013 the pair teamed-up with McFly to form McBusted.

After a year of touring as a superband, Simpson had a change of heart in 2015 and re-joined.

Last year they released their third album Night Driver and returned with single On What You’re On, as well as enjoying a UK tour.

Busted will be supported by The Sherlocks, AMBER, the Battle of the Bands winners and students from Springwood High School.

The previous night (July 14), mid 90s band Space will take centre stage.

Space are an English indie band from Liverpool, who came to prominence with hit singles such as Female of the Species, Me and You Versus the World, Avenging Angels and also The Ballad of Tom Jones.

They worked with Tom Jones in 1999 and Cerys Matthews a year earlier.

Space will be supported by Musical Youth, local Kat Brittain and her band and the evening will start with KES high school.

Musical Youth are a British Jamaican reggae band and will be bringing their infectious reggae sound to the town.

They are probably best remembered for their successful 1982 single Pass the Dutchie.

The record went to number 1 in the UK Singles Chart in October 1982.

It went on to sell more than four million copies and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

On the Friday night line-up, Mr Taylor said: “We are pleased to announce a varied mix of acts for the final Friday of 2017 with 90s Britpop band Space, reggae stars Musical Youth and local Kat Brittain and her 10 piece band as well as KES.

“On behalf of the Festival Too committee, I would like to thank our numerous sponsors, including West Norfolk Council and hope that our audiences across the festival will donate money into our collection buckets.”

The headline act for Friday, July 7, is expected to be announced next month.