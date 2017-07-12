Top displays at Downham Market horticultural society show

Beautiful blooms and outstanding onions were on display at Downham Market and District Horticultural Society’s Open Summer Show on Saturday.

Organisers said the recent dry weather may have slightly affected the number of overall entries, but the standard and quality of exhibits remained high.

The show is an opportunity for people to show off their growing, crafting, cooking and artistic skills and the judges weren’t disappointed.

In total, 23 trophies were presented by the Society’s President, Lady Rose Hare, with the help of Mayor Frank Damon and his wife, Heather.

Children’s entries were rewarded with rosettes and small prizes kindly donated by the town’s Tesco branch.

Visitors were also able to view the displays from 11am and enjoyed refreshments throughout the day provided by members of the Downham WI.