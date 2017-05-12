Top Hatt proves the best acoustic act at Battle of the Bands

Singer CJ Hatt took the Battle of the Bands acoustic title after receiving the casting vote of the judges following a top class final on Sunday.

After the six acts had produced a finale to remember, CJ and Drew Girling were tied – and it was down to the judges to pick a winner from the two.

CJ took the honours and will go on to perform at Festival Too’s Lazy Sunday on July 9.

Battle of the Bands took a new direction this year with a separate acoustic competition to give the acoustic acts a level playing field.

Jonty Tan had the task of getting Sunday’s climax up and running – and he did so in style.

He’s a very good performer and he engages with the crowd as much as possible to explain the meanings behind each song. What’s more, he’s an artist that’s definitely worth your time to check out.

The second slot fell to Emily & Jamie, who are a relatively new act, with this being their second-ever gig.

There’s still a little way to go, naturally, but there’s a lot of promise – and Emily isn’t afraid to take on songs by some legendary vocalists such as Adele, Amy Winehouse and more besides. Her voice is incredible.

Arias Echo need no introduction. They’ve been around for several years now, and their performance is always polished to perfection.

The final was no exception. With their distinctive harmonies as prominent as ever, they didn’t put a foot wrong. They really are a class act.

Number four on the bill was CJ Hatt. First seen on The Green in Hunstanton, he was impressive then and within the confines of an indoor venue, his voice is immense.

Opening up with an incredible version of Rag n Bone Man’s “Human”, he then went on to get even stronger.

Another act that needs no introduction is Issy Smith. A couple of years ago she was nervous and a little all over the place. Now it seems she’s not the same person. Her songs are beautifully written and her performance effortless, coming across as naturally confident. She’s a joy to listen to.

The final act was Drew Girling, lead singer of last year’s winners Finding Ana. They are taking a break while they look for a new drummer, so Drew took the opportunity to go out on his own for a while with his own material.

We were expecting good things and he exceeded all expectations by a clear mile. His performance was nothing short of stunning.

The scores ended in a two-way tie, so it was down to the judges to decide.

