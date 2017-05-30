Top Hunstanton students honoured for community work

A trio of “exceptional” students at Hunstanton’s Smithdon High School have been recognised for their contribution to the community.

Officials of the town’s Rotary club presented their 13th annual Centenary Award for community service and enterprise at the school’s sixth form leavers’ assembly on Friday.

Collecting the £200 top prize was year 12 student Claire Naveh, who impressed the judging panel with a variety of community based work, including roles as a school councillor and ambassador.

She has completed the National Citizenship Service programme, in which she compiled biographies of residents in a care home that were later framed for a community project.

She has also raised funds for the Do It for Kev charity by completing the Mini GEAR run and completed a spell of voluntary work with a charity in Israel.

She said: “I have another year at Smithdon then hopefully I’ll be studying medicine after that.”

Second and third prizes, of £100 and £50 respectively, were awarded to Flynn Geraghty and Christina Turner.

Making the presentations, club president Richard Shaw said: “It is no surprise to us that there is so much talent here in the Hunstanton area and that Smithdon is doing such a good job.

“These are three exceptional young people amongst many.”

Steve Chapman, the school’s head of sixth form, added: “You are a stunningly good year group.

“I wish you all the very best for the future and hope every dream you’ve had will come true.”