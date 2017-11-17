Search

Top students celebrate on Springwood prize night

editorial image

Lynn’s Springwood High School held its annual year 11 presentation evening last Thursday.

The prize for the highest GCSE grades went to Molly Paffett, who gained 9 A* and a 9 in maths, which is the highest grade under new marking criteria.

Guest speaker was Lucinda Knight who, having overcome two rare brain tumours, now raises funds for a charity researching the condition.

Prize winners were: Art: Amber Glasel, Business: Rebecca Moyle, Computing: Sara Farrukh, Construction: James Courtman, Dance: Lucy Slingsby, Drama: Isabel Russen, Economics: Alimay Campbell; English language: Daisy Key; English literature: Ashley Stoddart, French: Molly Paffett, Geography: Ana Alves, German: Francesca Featherby, Hair and beauty: Megan Cooper, Health and social care: Imogen Haylett-James, History: Lewis Seymour, ICT: Megan Freeman, Maths: Finnegan Furey-King, Additional maths: Grace Brundle, Music GCSE: Rachel Ampomah, Music vocational: James Tillott, Performing arts: Mary Simms, Physical education: Caitlin Bugg, Religious education: Emmy Armstrong.

Core science: Caitlin Ward, Additional science: Tia Ackers, Biology: Harriet Surrage, Chemistry: Daniel Harvey, Physics: Megan Tomsett, Spanish: Hannah Long, Sociology: Vlad Cotton, Food technology: Abigail King, Graphics: Amy Hughesdon, Product design: Ruby Platt.

Blicking House: Felicity Webb, Felbrigg House: Taylor-Anne Powell, Holkham House: Daniel Harvey, Oxburgh House: Molly Holmes, Sandringham House: Emmy Armstrong, Best academic results: Molly Paffett, Most improved student: Daisy Key, Attendance prize: Rachel Ampomah, Jessika-Mae Prior Shield for inspiration courage: Alexis Compton-Merritt. Picture: SUBMITTED