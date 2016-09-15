Top students honoured at Hunstanton school awards night

Students at Smithdon High School were celebrated for their achievements at the school’s annual prizegiving ceremony last week.

Sixth Form and former Year 11 students were under the spotlight for their successes in their recent A-levels and GCSE examinations.

Headteacher Paul Marsh said: “It is always a real pleasure to be able to reward students for their hard work and thoroughly deserved success.”

The event was held in the school hall, welcoming prize winners, parents, staff, governors and the borough mayor and mayoress.

Mr Marsh highlighted the strength of last year’s Sixth Form cohort, with an A-level pass rate of 97 per cent and the average A-level total points score per candidate rising again..

The Queen’s Prize for Best A Level Results this year went to head girl Mollie Sands for her excellent results in A level Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry.

He also congratulated last year’s Year 11 students on their GCSE results, where the percentage of students achieving five or more A*-C grades in GCSEs rose by six points on the previous year.

Many individual awards were presented though some recipients could not collect their awards as they were camped out in the countryside as part of their Duke of Edinburgh expedition.

Chair of Governors Huw Griffiths congratulated the students and staff for their achievement in a year of change as the school enters the academisation process.