‘Tourist’ HGVs are turning Sutton St James into Sutton St Shakes ...

HGVs are turning Sutton St James into Sutton St Shakes by taking short cuts to and from the A16.

The parish council is seeking the help of South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes to stop non-essential HGV journeys through the village.

Members heard sat navs are directing lorries along B roads, which weren’t built for 42-tonners, and life is a misery for some residents because their homes shake.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison said there must be 30 lorries based in the village and the council will support the local businesses who use them while trying to turn away the HGVs that are simply passing through.

He said Leicestershire County Council imposed weight limits on its rural roads, saving money because they weren’t repairing them half as much.

Resident Ann Kennedy told the Spalding Guardian she moved to Sutton St James nearly three years ago and her home shakes when HGVs go by.

Ann said: “The first week we were here we were saying ‘what the hell was that?’ because the whole house moves. I can’t liken it to an earthquake but I can liken it to a tremor.

“This isn’t just once a month, you can have that three or four times a day.

“If I put a glass of water on the windowsill, you would see the water move.

“Ours is one of the oldest houses in the village and under the stairs you can definitely see it crumbling. It’s the only bare wall that we have in the property. I can’t prove it’s the lorries that’s doing that – I can’t prove that it’s the movement of my house.”

Ann hopes one of the big universities will come to the village’s aid to prove how energy waves from HGVs travel through the ground to affect homes.

Speeding is still an issue in the village and Coun Harrison said the speed watch system had recorded a driver at 90mph in Fishergate.

Parish councillor Jennifer Garbutt said police and crime commissioner Marc Jones has put money aside so people can be trained to use “speed guns”.

