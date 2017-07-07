Town Guides spread wings to go to Gaywood

King’s Lynn Town Guides will be spreading their wings on Monday, when Doreen Leventhall leads a new “Gaywood” walk, starting at 7pm.

Today we think of Gaywood as a busy district of King’s Lynn and an important local neighbourhood or suburb of the town.

But that wasn’t always the case. As far back as 1086, the Domesday Book described Lynn as being ‘in the parish of Gaywood’.

“It is quite appropriate for the Guides to do a walk in Gaywood,” says Doreen, “because Gaywood’s history is even older than King’s Lynn’s and in fact Lynn was once just a small settlement on the edge of the manor of Gaywood.”

Doreen explained: “This walk will explore the development of Gaywood from Bishop’s residence to rural village; from the Bagge family estate to the modern suburb we know today.

“We will include visits to the alms-houses, and to the parish church of St Faith, both witnesses to some of Gaywood’s more tumultuous events.”

Anyone who would like to attend should meet Doreen at the Old Gate to King Edward VII Academy for a 7pm start.

Tickets should be purchased in advance from the Tourist Information Centre in the Custom House (01553 763044).

You may also simply turn up and pay at the start of the walk if places are still available, but please note that numbers for this walk are limited due to the capacity of the alms-house.

Prices are £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £1 for under 16s. The King’s Lynn Town Guides give their services entirely voluntarily and the money from the walks goes directly to conservation projects in the town.

Bob Price, chair of the Town Guides, said: “Our Monday evening walks have had record attendances this year, so anyone who would like to join this walk should book ahead to guarantee a place.

“People can turn up on the night and pay, but we will have to give priority to people who have pre-booked if numbers exceed our capacity.”

The next and final Monday evening walk for this year will be on July 17 when Richard Morley leads the Betjeman Walk, commencing at St Nicholas Chapel.