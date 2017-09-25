Town hosts annual poetry festival

A host of top authors and academics have been in Lynn for the town’s 33rd annual Poetry Festival.

Delegates are pictured above shortly after arriving at the town’s railway station on Friday afternoon.

The photocall preceded the annual three-day programme of talks and performances held at the town hall throughout the weekend.

Speakers during the weekend included Jean Boase-Beier, Emeritus Professor of Translation and Literature at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk-based authors Martin Figura and Elizabeth Sennett Clough, plus writers from around the world.

