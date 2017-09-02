Town Mayor brushes up on her IT skills at local library

Swaffham’s Mayor joined other town residents to brush up on her computer skills as part of a free project run by West Norfolk libraries.

The Get Digital service makes use of IT facilities at all libraries and offers workshops, one to one support and free use of the computers for people wanting to improve their digital skills.

And Jill Skinner was all to keen to improve her computer skills and help showcase the work of the town’s library.

She said: “Lots of people need to get onto the internet but are concerned about how to do it.

“Anything that can bring modern technology to the people is a good thing and having someone like a digital champion who can help you along the way is great.”

Offering free Wi-Fi access, residents are also encouraged to bring their own tablets, laptops and mobile phones to the library.

Head of Norfolk County Council’s library and information service, Jan Holden, said: “Libraries are fantastic places to learn new skills and The Get Digital is a great opportunity for everyone to improve their computer skills for free, at their local library.

“We work closely with Norfolk Community Learning Services who also use our libraries to offer courses in local communities.”

Swaffham library offers one to one IT help on Thursdays, as well as on some Fridays, when their digital champions can answer specific IT questions, or help people to get online, set up email accounts or improve their computer skills.