A single-vehicle collision on the A10 at Setchey this afternoon has resulted in some delays.

The car in question crashed into a hedge on Lynn Road at around 2.10pm, after which emergency services were on the scene.

Police have confirmed that there were no other injuries.

At 2.51pm Lynn-based bus company Lynx tweeted that there may be delays to their 39 service between Marham and Lynn after the accident.