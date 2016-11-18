Traffic delays following two-vehicle crash on A10 at Tottenhill

Traffic in and around Lynn has been delayed this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on the A10 at Tottenhill this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between a Ford Transit van and a Vauxhall Corsa at 1.40pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the road had still been blocked at 4pm following the incident, as services removed debris from the road.

The bus operator Lynx reported delays and changes to its services at 3.55pm when it tweeted: “Due to accident recovery on the A10 the 15.43 Marham to Kings Lynn is unable to serve West Winch or Setchey. We apologise for this.”