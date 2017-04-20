Trail booklet launched to help visitors discover more at King’s Lynn chapel

Visitors to one of Lynn’s historical gems will now be able to ‘discover more’ thanks to a new booklet which has been launched this week.

Experts and Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel members put the work together, which is set out in three different ‘trails’ around the chapel.

Paul Richards, Kate Parker and Elizabeth Pye spent around 18 months working on the St Nicholas’ Chapel: Discover More booklet, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

Dr Parker said: “A lot of the information we have here at the chapel is family-orientated and not very detailed, so we thought that really we should put something out for those who want more detail. That’s how the project started.”

The three ‘trails’ are set out in chapters, and each written by a different author.

The booklet, which is illustrated by Pat Knights, allows visitors to answer the questions ‘why is it here?’, ‘how was it made?’ and ‘who do they think they are?’.

There is also a final section on bells and bell ringing.

Professor Pye said: “It’s a magnificent medieval building. It’s a real asset to Lynn – people should visit.”

Dr Richards said: “Lynn was an incredibly important town in medieval times – when the chapel was built. It is still a place of worship but it is also a wonderful community space.”

St Nicholas’ Chapel has gone through extensive restoration work in recent years, by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), which was part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The chapel was reopened in September 2015 following the restoration project, and now the CCT is looking to implement the second phase of Heritage Lottery Fund through the New Life of St Nicholas project.

The chapel, while redundant as a religious building, holds concerts, family events and weddings receptions too.

At the booklet launch, development manager at St Nicholas’ Chapel Vicky Etheridge said: “Tonight is very much about volunteers and our Discover More booklet could not have been written without three of them in particular.

“It was their vision, it was one of the things we wanted to do when we reopened. Discover More is about providing that extra layer of information, fact and detail.”

Discover More will be sold at the chapel on St Ann’s Street and the nearby True’s Yard Fisherfolk Musueum for £3.

Officials are hoping to have laminated copies of the booklet available for visitors to borrow while touring the chapel too, which is alongside the earlier guidebook which will still be on sale as well.