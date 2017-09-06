Train ‘narrowly missed’ car on level crossing at Watlington

A train “narrowly missed” hitting a car after it left Watlington last month, it has been revealed today.

According to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, it has undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding the near miss and will be publishing more details in due course.

A statement on the government agency’s website says the incident happened on Wednesday, August 9.

The statement says: “At around 8.51am on August 9 2017, a passenger train travelling at low speed when departing platform one at Watlington station, passed over Magdalen Road level crossing with the barriers in the raised position and narrowly missed a moving car.

“We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.”