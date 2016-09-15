BREAKING: Major delays as serious crash shuts A149 in both direction in King’s Lynn

A serious crash involving three cars and a caravan has shut the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way in King’s Lynn in both directions.

Police are reporting the road will be closed throughout rush hour.

The road is shut from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to the A148.

There are long delays in both directions and back into King’s Lynn town centre.

The A149 eastbound is queuing to the A47,the A1076 and B1145 are seeing long delays and roads through Lynn incluiding London Road, Blackfriars Road Tennyson Avenue and Edward Benefer Way are at a stand still.