Consultation on West Norfolk road closure bid

Mintlyn Wood Road is in red; the alternative route in purple

The road runs along the side of Bawsey Country Park, and under the Public Space Protection Order an alternative route is provided.

However, pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders will continue to be able to use Mintlyn Wood Road.

The closure is proposed as a measure to prevent waste being illegally dumped in the area.

Alistair Beales, borough council cabinet member for corporate projects and assets and ward member for Gayton, said: “Fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour has been a long-term issue in this area.

“As ward member I have worked with local landowners and Norfolk County Council highways to get us into a position where we could proceed with a public space protection order.

“It is good to have so many people working together for the benefit of the local community and I hope people will view the draft order and come forward with constructive comments.

“Then we can get the order in place and see an end to this eyesore which has blighted people’s quality of life for some time.”

Ian Devereux, borough council cabinet member for Environment, said: “What we’re proposing is that this road be closed to all motor vehicles as it’s the best way to tackle this problem of persistent fly-tipping.

“We’re confident that the proposal has a lot of support among local residents, but we want to hear from anyone who has an opinion about it.

“ Fly-tipping can make people’s lives a misery and we are keen to show that we can and will take action to try to prevent it and to catch the culprits”.

The consultation will run until Tuesday, June 20.

To view the details of the proposed order and to have your say visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay