King’s Lynn bus services under fire after changes

The number 10 bus is no longer going to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and has caused chaos for people travelling to schools and to the hospital.

A hospital volunteer who regularly uses the service said: “It’s absolute nonsense. Stagecoach are mean’t to be proving a service but they’re not.

“The new number 11 service doesn’t leave the Bus Station until 9.20.

“This is no good for school children, volunteers like myself and, more importantly, people with urgent medical appointments.”

The temporary changes have put extra strain on the number one Fairstead service.

The disgruntled volunteer added: “There are queues of people waiting to get the Fairstead bus in the morning. One bus was filled before another came along, but people were still left waiting.

“There were a worrying number of people forced to stand and it isn’t safe. The number 10 bus was a double-decker, but now you have two drivers doing the job that one used to do.”

Stagecoach have again attached the blame to the on-going roadworks at Heacham.

Andy Campbell, managing director of Stagecoach East said: “Unfortunately these route changes have become necessary because of the Heacham roadworks.

“We spoke to both Norfolk County Council and Hopkins Homes in the hope of maintaining a direct route to the hospital despite the diversions. Neither party was able to provide the financial support that we would need to put an extra bus into the cycle.

“As a result we have changed the direction of our route in order to continue to deliver a reliable service for the majority of passengers.

“It is still possible to travel to the hospital by connecting with the 11 or the X29. Once the roadworks have ended we will review our routes.”